BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.48% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $561,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 248,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 76,747 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,027,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 932,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.