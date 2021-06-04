BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
MQT opened at $14.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.