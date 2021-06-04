Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Eric Affeldt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

