BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 327 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

