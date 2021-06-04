BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

