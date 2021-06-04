BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.63 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.