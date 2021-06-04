BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6,449.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

