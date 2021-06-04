BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,488,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 147,436 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 146,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royal Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

