BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $87.60 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,213,346 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

