BNP Paribas Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to “Neutral”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

