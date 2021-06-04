BOMB Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 47.7% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $213,086.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,197.49 or 0.99955376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001062 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008437 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,460 coins and its circulating supply is 905,672 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

