boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BHHOF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84. boohoo group has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.25.
About boohoo group
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.