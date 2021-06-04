boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BHHOF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84. boohoo group has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.25.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

