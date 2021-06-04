Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,064.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $947,718.74 and approximately $10,064.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $15.83 or 0.00042742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00313026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00247995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.01182343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.98 or 1.00149423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

