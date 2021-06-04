Bradford R. Dinsmore Purchases 7,500 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

PMBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.