BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.54. BRF shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 51,484 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on BRFS shares. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after purchasing an additional 688,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.