Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 573,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $869.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

