Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRX stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

