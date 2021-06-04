Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $528.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $500.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.69.

AVGO stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.14. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

