Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO opened at $464.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

