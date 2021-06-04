Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.52 million and the highest is $192.90 million. CarGurus posted sales of $94.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $753.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

CARG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,743. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 380,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $12,206,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

