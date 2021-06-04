Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

