Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

DASH traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.73. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,771,143. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

