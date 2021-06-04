Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.37. 30,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $635.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $125,880.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

