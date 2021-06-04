Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.41. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,216. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

