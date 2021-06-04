Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CPSI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 38,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,757. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $488.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,616. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

