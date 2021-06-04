Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.27). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. 409,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,481. The firm has a market cap of $590.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.