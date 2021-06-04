Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report sales of $2.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.06 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 92,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,380. The firm has a market cap of $606.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

