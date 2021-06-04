Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $134.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.45 million and the lowest is $127.74 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

