Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.71. 1,678,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

