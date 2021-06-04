Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.71. 1,678,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.