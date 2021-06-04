Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT at $11.38

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several analysts have commented on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF remained flat at $$7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

