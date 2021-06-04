Brokerages Set Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target at $374.60

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.60.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $12.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.34. 269,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,208. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.97.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.