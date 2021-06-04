Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Target Price at €31.42

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.97).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.97 ($34.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.84. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

