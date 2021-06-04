Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Target Price at €100.87

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

GXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

ETR:GXI opened at €89.45 ($105.24) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €73.65 ($86.65) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

