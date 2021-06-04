Brokerages Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Price Target at GBX 322.14

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

