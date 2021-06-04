Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $4.86

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $988.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

