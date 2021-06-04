Brokers Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

