Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.63

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.05. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 12,018 shares trading hands.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

