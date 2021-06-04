BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

