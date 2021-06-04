Bruce Joseph Shook Sells 15,200 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.79 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

STIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

