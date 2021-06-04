BTIG Research Upgrades Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $948.93 million, a PE ratio of 2,393.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

