Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 1.2% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,281 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

