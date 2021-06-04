Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $36.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

