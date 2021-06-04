Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.67

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 102105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $878.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

