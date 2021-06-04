Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $91.38 million and $214,392.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.63 or 0.00778952 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

