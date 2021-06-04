ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $558,572.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00068675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00298267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00234488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.65 or 0.01194248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,491.30 or 1.00244043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

