C3.ai, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 7th (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai’s (NYSE:AI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 7th. C3.ai had issued 15,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $651,000,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

AI stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00. Insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

