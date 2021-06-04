Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COG opened at $16.80 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

