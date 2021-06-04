Callum N. Baxter Buys 162,162 Shares of Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Stock

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) insider Callum N. Baxter purchased 162,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £30,810.78 ($40,254.48).

SVE opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £10.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.07. Starvest plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.10 ($0.43).

About Starvest

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

