Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 7,626 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.14 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

