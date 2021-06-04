Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,332 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

